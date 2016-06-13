Open world extreme sports game Steep announced

Steep, an open world extreme sports game from Ubisoft, was just announced during their E3 press event, accompanied by a trailer and demo. Set in somewhat realistic renditions of Alaska and the Alps, players can ski, snowboard, wingsuit, and paraglide down the mountain in first and third person. It looks pretty rad. As expected, the world is dotted with challenges of all sorts: races, tricks, and so on. Online play is included, meaning you can laugh at your clumsy poser friends when they eat it.

Every line you take down the mountain leaves a "Trail" which is essentially a timeline of what you did on that specific run down the mountain. It also lets you watch replays of that run, share them, and pull out pieces of the run to push to your friends as challenges. As a playground for dangerous physics and wild stunts, I'm into it. I'm all for skirting a few dozen yards above surface of a craggy mountain that won't kill me if I fall.

Steep is set to release this December.