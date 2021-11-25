New World rolls back EU server after accidentally showering players with gold

Amazon Games has just rolled back New World's Central EU server by several hours after accidentally gifting a number of players up to 300,000 gold.

The rollback was announced after a lengthy maintenance period which saw the entire server pulled down a few hours after the gold was sent out. According to the development team, the compensation was originally being rolled out as a catch-up to those who lost gold through in-game tax.

"After our patch early this morning, a separate database modification in EU was executed to grant catch up funds for players affected by in-game tax losses since the November feature release," developer Lane wrote in a forum post. "This database change mistakenly granted very large sums not reflective of the intended amounts."

EU servers are back up! We know its been chaotic... we can explain... Thank you for your patience and get back into Aeternum! https://t.co/N2iK957PASNovember 25, 2021 See more

As to be expected, those who found themselves swimming in cash went ahead and spent it, "often buying large amounts of items off the trading post" according to Lane. While the team looked into ways to rectify the mistake, Lane said the only choice was to roll the server back to just before the database modification went live.

While the servers are now back up, the trading post has had to be disabled due to that particular database taking longer to update. "We are already in progress on this work but don't yet know the full time required," Lane explained. "Once complete, all of the contracts will be restored and the trading post will reopen. This will not require a patch but may need a brief restart."

Amazon Games said anyone who transferred just before the server downtime may be getting a "character_restore_failure" error right now, which the team is currently trying to fix.

It's been a bit of a wild ride for New World. It feels like whenever one problem gets resolved, another one rears its ugly head. From gold duplications to using chat to crash the game, the teething problems are glaring.