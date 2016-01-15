Mojang's 2D brawler Cobalt gets a firm release date

Originally slated for release in October, Mojang's Cobalt was delayed to an unspecified date in February. Now we have a specific day: February 2, to be exact. It'll set you back $19.99, and will come with Steam Workshop support, meaning you'll be able to make your own levels, and play levels created by others. If you paid to take part in the alpha, you'll be provided with free Steam code.

While it looks like a perfect game to play with friends, Cobalt will also have a campaign. The most recent blogpost on the Mojang website estimates it'll take roughly eight hours to complete, and it'll include a bunch of mini-games as well, like pet taming.

The new post also explores some of the special features that make Cobalt special, such as "extreme location-specific slow-mo" (all the better to pull off clever moves in tough scenarios). There's also a bunch of speed and combat challenges, a survival mode (basically a horde mode), and several modes dedicated to both local and online multiplayer. Peruse all the details over here, and check out Richard Cobbett's impressions from back in 2011 (eek).