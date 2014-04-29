Metroid-inspired Ghost Song: A Journey of Hope gets first gameplay video

The last Metroid is in captivity. The galaxy is at peace. Wait—this isn't Metroid! It's the first gameplay video for Ghost Song, a Kickstarted 2D action game that isn't at all shy about its dark, moody influences. The Super Metroid vibe is heavy in this first 10 minutes of footage, from the main character's arm-mounted weapon to the spooky atmosphere and music. There's a bit of Dark Souls mixed in, too—the first NPC encounter bears more than a passing resemblance to the very first NPC encounter in Dark Souls' Undead Asylum.

"I'm one of those people who has been bandying about the 'Dark Souls inspired' tag since the beginning," Ghost Song creator Matt White wrote in his latest Kickstarter update . "Super Metroid and Dark Souls. I think the Metroid influences have always been self evident, but with this video I hope to show you that I really meant it on both counts. This is a love letter to my favorite games of all time."

White posted the game to Steam Greenlight along with the new video, so the Metroidvania-starved can vote for it while waiting for the complete game.

Check out 10 minutes and 10 seconds of straight, unedited Ghost Song footage below.