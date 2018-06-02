Make next generation gaming a reality with John Lewis' VR range

Experts predict a record year for virtual and augmented reality adoption, with significant growth forecast from here on. In short: now's the time to get involved with VR - and John Lewis ' extensive range of VR and AR-supported hardware ensures you stay ahead of the curve.

With headsets to suit all budgets, John Lewis ' virtual reality tech brings the most explosive fully-immersive videogames direct to you. VR games let you travel through space, visit alien planets, explore the deepest oceans, and fight on the frontlines, among countless other scenarios, from the comfort of your own home.

And of course VR and AR aren’t just about games. Virtual reality technology now transports live music, sporting events and educational content to the living room.

The Samsung Gear VR is compatible with smartphone devices, which the headset uses as its screen. It's more limited than its Oculus and HTC counterparts - more on those below - but is in turn less expensive, on sale from £299.00. Nevertheless, the Gear VR boasts two Bright F2.2 front and rear lenses, a flawless 360 degree field of view, two CMOS sensors, 4K ultra high definition support, a remote control, and the Samsung Gear 360 2017 Action Camcorder.

The Oculus Rift , on the other hand, uses advanced display technology coupled with a signature low-latency constellation tracking system designed for spectacular VR experiences. This motion tracking tech combines with the hardware's Oculus Touch controllers - which give your hands a realistic and natural presence as you get to grips with virtual worlds. At £399.00, the Oculus Rift delivers a well-rounded VR experience.

Sticking with Oculus, its latest device, the Oculus Go , lets users enter VR with no PC or wires attached. This standalone hardware is priced from £199.95, and comes with breathable fabrics, adjustable straps, a controller, state of the art lenses, and ultra-cool silver finish.

The HTC Vive Pro is the most high-tech headset on the market right now, and includes the most sophisticated room tracking support money can buy. At £799.00 it's the priciest headset on the market, but it's the most powerful. Naturally, its specs are impressive. Expect 1440 x 1600 pixels per eye (2880 x 1600 pixels combined), a refresh rate of 90 Hz, SteamVR Tracking, a G-sensor, gyroscope, an IPD sensor, 3D audio, and more - the sum of which can be perused here .

Both the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive Pro require a gaming PC with relatively high specifications, which John Lewis has readily available now. John Lewis stocks the likes of the HP Omen 15-inch laptop , HP Omen 17-inch laptop , HP Pavilion desktop PC , Dell Inspiron 15-inch laptop , Dell XPS 8900 desktop PC or Alienware Gaming PC , which are on sale for competitive prices.

This top of the range HP Omen X P1000 , for example, comes with an Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card, and VR Backpack. It’ll set you back £2,999.95, but it’s one of the best setups on the market.