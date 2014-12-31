LG to roll out new 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitor at CES

LG will debut its new 34UM67 Ultrawide Gaming Monitor at CES 2015 next month. The 34" display supports 3440x1440 resolution, and is its first-ever 21:9 monitor to support AMD's Freesync technology.

The 34UM67 is one of three new monitors announced today by LG. The other two—the 34UC97 and 34UC87M—are curved displays and thus cool in their own right, but the UM67 is of particular interest to us because, unlike the others, it incorporates Freesync. That requires a compatible video card to operate, but if you have the hardware for it, it will eliminate screen tearing without relying on the oft-problematic v-sync.

The monitor also offers a "Black Stabilizer," which will illuminate and clarify on-screen areas of deep black, and a "Dynamic Action Sync" mode that LG says will minimize input lag. LG did not say whether the 34UM67 will have an In-Plane Switching (IPS) panel as the 34UC97 does, but if so (and Tom's Hardware suspects it will), it will also be capable of recreating more than 99 percent of the sRGB color spectrum, with no color distortion at any angle.

Pricing and release date were not revealed, but I think it's a safe bet that it will be expensive. Very expensive. We'll find out more at CES, which this year runs from January 6-9.