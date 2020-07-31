Lenovo's super-wide 144Hz gaming monitor is on sale for $799 ($400 off)

What's more fun than an ultra-wide monitor? How about an ultra-ultra-wide monitor? One of Lenovo's 32:10 gaming monitors, the Legion Y44-w10, is on sale for $799.00 on Microsoft's online store. That's a discount of $400 from the original price.

This massive curved monitor has a resolution of 3840x1200, an aspect ratio of 16:5 (or 32:10). It has a peak brightness of 450 cd/m2, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, and a Samsung VA panel with HDR400 support. There are also four pass-through USB Type-A ports on the monitor, as well as a 3.5mm audio output.

The Legion Y44-w10 is capable of refresh rates of up to 144Hz, using AMD FreeSync. It's not certified by Nvidia for G-Sync compatibility, and I wasn't able to find any reports of people trying it out with the unofficial G-Sync mode, so you're unfortunately on your own if you buy this for an Nvidia-powered PC.

Lenovo Legion Y44w-10 43.4" Gaming Monitor | $799.00 (save $400)

Our friends at TechRadar reviewed the monitor earlier this year, and found that while the design and build quality is excellent, the VA display panel isn't the best in the business. The compromises might be worth it at this $400 discount, though.