League of Legends’ most underrated champions

The Rift’s resident gargoyle has always been shunned for his unquenchable thirst for mana. His greed for the blue stuff has ultimately left him high and dry. However, his mana issues have been softened to some extent via a buff in patch 6.8 which gave him reduced mana cost on Righteous Gust, as well as a re-scaled movement speed bonus, making the ability more potent early on. Galio also received indirect buffs in the form of added cooldown reduction to his favourite items Abyssal Scepter and Zhonya’s Hourglass. These changes have had a positive effect on Galio, as his impact is largely dependent on him being able to cast his abilities to trade damage and win teamfights.

Even with these buffs Galio still lacks kill pressure in lane. A well-timed ultimate means nothing if your team lacks the burst or coordination to kill those caught in Idol of Durand’s radius. However, the Sentinel’s Sorrow certainly doesn’t have too much to be ‘sorrowful’ about as he boasts some of the strongest wave clear in the game with his Q + E, while his passive encourages him to build MR making him a good counter to almost every AP champion. His ultimate has the ability to win teamfights and is an absolute nightmare for immobile AP carries making him a good pick to deal with champs that lack blinks or dashes. Galio’s ability Bulwark grants him bonus armour and bonus magic resist that allows him to tower dive with ease, while acting as an effective frontline damage dealer. In a team with good coordination Galio can be lethal.