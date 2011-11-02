League of Legends gets half-dragon hero, Shyvana

[VAMS id="527997J5humTq"]

Shyvana the half-dragon is the latest hero to hit League of Legends' busy lanes. Sadly, she's not half dragon in the sense that she has the head of a dragon and the legs of a lady, instead she's all dragon half of the time . In her scaly form she can waddle around setting fire to the level, spitting fireballs at creeps and hunting down the odd hero. Hear her abilities described and see them demonstrated in latest of Riot's ever informative Champion Spotlight videos above. You'll find the traditional piece of hero art for Shyvana below.