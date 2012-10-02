Krater to get free co-op DLC this month

Krater is a squad-based action RPG set in post-apocalyptic Sweden. You have to guide your band of mercs into the heart of a cataclysmic scar and loot the hell out of it. But why loot alone? Fatshark today announce that Krater will get a free co-op update on October 23. The DLC will also contain a number of single player fixes based on player feedback.

Crafting and "consequence" are two strong elements that help Krater stand out from the action RPG crowd. Members of your team can be permanently killed if you're not careful. Krater wasn't too well received on launch, but producer Robert Bäckström promises that “The game experience from day one to now is very different." There's plenty more planned for future updates as well, including "new character DLCs." You can follow all the latest on the Krater dev blog .