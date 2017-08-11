John Cleese takes the lead in Raid: World War 2, coming to the PC in September

Raid: World War 2 was announced earlier this year as a four-player co-op FPS about a team of renegade misfits who go behind the lines in Nazi Germany to conduct daring raids and steal Nazi gold. Details were a little thin at the time, but publisher Starbreeze announced earlier this week that it will be out on September 26, and that the voice of British intelligence officer Control will be provided by none other than John "Don't Mention the War" Cleese.

"The goal in Raid: World War 2 is simple—sabotage, assassinate and pulverize everything bearing a swastika—mess with Hitler and steal his treasures,” game director Ilija Petrusic said. "With the Nazi regime as the ultimate evil, Raid brings together four unique characters with playstyles that complement and enhance each other as they fight and steal across Europe."

Read more: Overkill's The Walking Dead review

Each of Raid's four classes—Recon, Assault, Insurgent, and Demolitions—will have its own unique skill tree and customization options, and weapons will be upgradeable in a variety of ways. "Challenge Cards" earned by completing raids will enable players to change up the rules "in a give-and-take fashion," such as increasing the amount of ammo dropped by enemies while at the same time increasing the amount of damage they inflict. And even though realism obviously isn't going to be one of Raid's big selling points, it does promise "real-world locations [from] across war-torn Europe."

Pricing hasn't been announced and it's not yet listed on Steam, but you can get a closer look at what it's all about at raidworldwar2.com.