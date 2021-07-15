How to watch the Elgato 'future of content creation' stream today: new streaming gear incoming

Streaming hardware company, Elgato, wants to show you "the future of content creation" during a live stream later today. The event may well be worth checking out, too, especially if you're a streamer yourself. The company's many influencer pals have been busy teasing what appears to be a new product ready to drop during the stream.

The stream kicks off today, July 15, at 12:00 pm PDT / 3:00 pm EDT / 8:00 pm BST / 9:00 pm CEST. You can head over to the Elgato Twitch channel, or check back for the embedded stream closer to the show start.

What could Elgato's exciting new product be? We can't tell you, but there have been quite a few hints at something webcam-shaped from the company by its many partners. From the super secret box itself to nearly spitting it out in the replies on Twitter: