Here's how Breath of the Wild looks on PC without cel-shading

Wii U emulator Cemu was able to run The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild shortly after the game's release, but just being able to run something isn't enough for modders. Now it's playable at 60 frames-per-second with a variety of graphical tweaks. A new version of Cemu just released, 1.15.3b, and so Arkh Longstride made the video above to show off what it's capable of with a variety of mods.

The most obvious difference is the removal of cel-shading, which is a divisive choice. I think it gives it more of a Twilight Princess look, but I did like the original style. The fog's also been taken away and a bunch of other changes have been made to increase how far you can see, and clarity filters alter the colors a little. The UI's stretched to fit widescreen, but apparently that's not a problem at most resolutions.

If you want to have a look at some of the stranger things the Breath of the Wild modding scene has come up with, like throwing in characters from GTA: San Andreas and Lollipop Chainsaw, here you go.