Here’s a 27-inch 1440p monitor with an IPS panel and FreeSync for just $200

Dell is currently offering a deep discount on a display that straddles the line between entry-level and midrange, based on the specifications. It's a 27-inch model (S2721D) with a thin bezel surrounding an IPS display, and it is on sale for $199.99 at Dell right now, down from $319.99.

It's not worth the full MSRP to me, but in looking over Newegg's selection of displays, most monitors with comparable specs and features command $250 and up. For example, Lenovo's Q27q-10 matches teh S2721D in specs, but is priced at $249.99.

Good bang for the buck Dell 27-Inch 1440p Monitor | IPS | 75Hz | FreeSync | $319.99 $199.99 at Dell (save $120)

While not big on frills, this one is low on price for the features, which include an IPS screen, 2560x1440 resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, FreeSync support, and a 4ms response time (overclocked), wrapped in a 27-inch frame with thin bezels.

View Deal

Granted, no 27-inch monitor in this price range is going to compete with something like LG's 27GN950-B, one of the best gaming monitorsaround with a fast and responsive 4K panel—it also commands north of a grand. But not all the specs are budget, either.

For example, the 2560x1440 resolution mated to an IPS screen. It also has a 75Hz refresh rate instead of 60Hz as found on most lower priced displays, and AMD FreeSync support to keep the action smooth and tear free.

The 8ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time is uninspiring, though there are two overclocked modes that can cut it in up to half: Fast (5ms) and Extreme (4ms). As for connectivity options, it serves up a pair of HDMI 1.4 inputs and a DisplayPort 1.2 connector. There's also a 3.5mm line-out port, and Integrated 3W speakers to round out the package.