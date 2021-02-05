Popular

Here’s a 27-inch 1440p monitor with an IPS panel and FreeSync for just $200

Save $120 on a display with a narrow monitor bezel and a 75Hz refresh rate.

Save $120 on a display with a narrow monitor bezel and a 75Hz refresh rate. (Image credit: Dell)

Dell is currently offering a deep discount on a display that straddles the line between entry-level and midrange, based on the specifications. It's a 27-inch model (S2721D) with a thin bezel surrounding an IPS display, and it is on sale for $199.99 at Dell right now, down from $319.99.

It's not worth the full MSRP to me, but in looking over Newegg's selection of displays, most monitors with comparable specs and features command $250 and up. For example, Lenovo's Q27q-10 matches teh S2721D in specs, but is priced at $249.99.

Good bang for the buck

Dell 27-Inch 1440p Monitor | IPS | 75Hz | FreeSync | $319.99 $199.99 at Dell (save $120)
While not big on frills, this one is low on price for the features, which include an IPS screen, 2560x1440 resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, FreeSync support, and a 4ms response time (overclocked), wrapped in a 27-inch frame with thin bezels.
Granted, no 27-inch monitor in this price range is going to compete with something like LG's 27GN950-B, one of the best gaming monitorsaround with a fast and responsive 4K panel—it also commands north of a grand. But not all the specs are budget, either.

For example, the 2560x1440 resolution mated to an IPS screen. It also has a 75Hz refresh rate instead of 60Hz as found on most lower priced displays, and AMD FreeSync support to keep the action smooth and tear free.

The 8ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time is uninspiring, though there are two overclocked modes that can cut it in up to half: Fast (5ms) and Extreme (4ms). As for connectivity options, it serves up a pair of HDMI 1.4 inputs and a DisplayPort 1.2 connector. There's also a 3.5mm line-out port, and Integrated 3W speakers to round out the package.

Paul Lilly

Paul has been playing PC games and raking his knuckles on computer hardware since the Commodore 64. He does not have any tattoos, but thinks it would be cool to get one that reads LOAD"*",8,1. In his off time, he rides motorcycles and wrestles alligators (only one of those is true).
