Hellraid trailer brings death and decisions with an "interactive movie prequel"

Welcome to the next evolution in trailer technology: the choose-your-own trailer. That's right, you too can be killed by the first enemy you see, because evidently you made the wrong decision earlier in the story. Thanks for that Techland, I am now suitably hyped for Hellraid.

Hopefully, the full game won't be quite as binary as this interactive movie prequel. Usually when presented with the choice between picking up a health potion and searching a crate, most people would say, "well, both. Obviously."

Actually, the four player, first-person hack 'n slash RPG sounds like a promising move into biffing hellbeasts with buddies. Take a look at the E3 trailer for a more representative examination of the action.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
