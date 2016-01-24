Harvest Moon-like World's Dawn finally finished, hits Steam tomorrow

I first mentioned World's Dawn way back in 2014, when the inaugural part of the seasonal Harvest Moon-like emerged. Developer David Grund released regular updates afterwards, adding the Summer, Autumn and Winter seasons to the enormous life sim—he also ran a successful Kickstarter campaign, which allowed him to spruce up its looks, sounds, and the way it plays. Now, World's Dawn is finally, properly finished—and it's heading to Steam tomorrow.

If you'd forgotten, World's Dawn is a "colorful life and social sim set in a sleepy seaside village. Inspired by the Harvest Moon series, it features vibrant top-down graphics, a huge cast of quirky characters to meet and befriend, and 30+ hours of charming gameplay. Soak in the enchanted, whimsical atmosphere of Sugar Blossom Village as you build friendships, find love, harvest crops, tend livestock, customize your farmhouse, compete in festivals, fish, forage, mine, cook, discover magical secrets and more!"

I'm sure there's a plasma rifle in there somewhere. Don't let the RPG Maker aesthetic fool you; this is a fulsome, progressive life sim that should keep you occupied for quite some time. Here's a demo, and here's a recent trailer: