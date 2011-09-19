Guild Wars 2 meets Mech Warrior in the Asura battle suit

As the small guy on the block, you occassionally need to hire some muscle to get things done on time. The Asura of Guild Wars 2 are doing just that--except they're building their muscle. The newly announced Asura Battle Suit racial skill will put the players in the husk of a golem, allowing you to feel as mighty as the Norn without losing that cute physique we've come to love. It's only a matter of time until one of the tinkering Asura figure out how to mount some rockets launchers on those shoulders. We squeezed Guild Wars 2 game designer Jon Peters for all the extra info he'd give on these magical mech warriors.

PCG: What kind of cool down will the battle suit skill have?

Jon Peters: It's unknown at this time, but it will be similar to other Elite skills.

PCG: Can friends join you in the battle suit?

JP: It's designed for one player, but one person summons the battle suit, then anyone can interact with it to get into it and use it.

PCG: What kinds of skills does the battle suit open up?

JP: We haven't finalized those skills yet, but you will be able to spin around, punch guys, etc. Cool stuff like that.

PCG: Will non-asura be able to join you in the suit?

JP: Yes, player characters of any race can use the battle suit, not just asura.

PCG: Is the suit golem-like in nature?

JP: While the suit is about golem-sized and shares some design elements, it definitely looks different than your standard unmanned golem.

PCG: Will the battle suit be used by enemy asura?

JP: Yes. Battle suits can be used by PCs, but enemy asura (such as the Inquest) would definitely have access to their own suits.

PCG: Any chance of the asura battle suit being usable in PvP?

JP: In World vs World vs World PvP, absolutely yes! In competitive PvP the battle suit will get banned from tournaments.