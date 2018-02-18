Grimlore Games explains how to balance Spellforce 3's RPG and RTS elements

Launched in December last year, Spellforce 3 marks the series' first full entry in over a decade. Combining high fantasy with real-time strategy, Leif spoke warmly of it in his review —and you might have taken it for a spin yourself on the PC Gamer Weekender 2018 show floor.

If you remain unsure, though, we invited developer Grimlore Games onto the Weekender's livestream to tell us what its hybrid fantasy undertaking is all about, and why we should be excited.

Chatting to our host Zoe, here's Kevin Heese from Grimlore with everything you need to know about army-building, economy-managing, attribute point-spending, magic-casting and more: