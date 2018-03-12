Gorgeous platformer Planet Alpha partners with Team17

Planet Alpha surfaced in 2013 as a side project of then IO Interactive employee Adrian Lazar. Fast forward five years, and the lovely-looking sidescroller has now partnered with Team17 and targets full release later this year.

As outlined in the moving pictures below, Planet Alpha weaves a gorgeous art style with puzzles, stealth mechanics and intricate platforming—wherein, after waking up in strange surroundings, the player can "rotate and control the planet" as they strive to find their bearings.

Look, see:

While at IO, Lazar once worked on Hitman (2017), Hitman: Absolution and Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days before going it alone.

"Planet Alpha is the work of passion of a small but very ambitious team. We are building something special and we’re putting everything we have into it," says Lazar in a statement. "Developing the game for over 4 years has been a roller coaster, so when we looked for a publisher we were very selective.

"I am thrilled to have found in Team17 a partner who can offer us the resources that we need to bring this game to the players, but more importantly I'm excited to have a partner that truly believes in Planet Alpha as much as we do. I cannot wait to share our creation with the world."

Debbie Bestwick, Team17's CEO adds: "At their best video games can take us to different worlds on amazing journeys. The world that Adrian and his team have made is one that I want to spend time in. It’s such a pleasure to welcome Planet Alpha to the Team17 games label."

Planet Alpha is due at some point in 2018. More information can be found on the game's site.