Get the GOTY editions of Borderlands 1 and 2 together for just $14

If you've never played the fantastic experience that is Borderlands 2, or the game that started the whole series, here's your chance. The Game Of The Year Editions of both Borderlands 1 and 2 together are just $13.99 on Newegg, and the games are delivered through Steam.

The GOTY Edition of Borderlands 1 includes the base game, as well as every piece of DLC—The Zombie Island of Dr. Ned, Mad Moxxi's Underdome Riot, The Secret Armory of General Knoxx, and Claptrap's Robot Revolution.

Borderlands 2 GOTY includes the base game, Captain Scarlett and her Pirate's Booty, Mr. Torgue's Campaign of Carnage, Sir Hammerlock's Big Game Hunt, Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep, two additional playable characters (Gaige and Krieg), and more.

If you're not interested at all in the first game, Borderlands 2 GOTY is $8.79 on its own. You can buy the combined pack from the link below.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.