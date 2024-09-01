Frostpunk 2 will have official modding support

Frostpunk 2 | Official Modding Tool Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The designers of Frostpunk 2 have announced that it will have full support for mods via a modding tool called FrostKit. While mods were an oft-requested feature for the first Frostpunk, 11 bit studios had used a proprietary, in-house engine to develop it. Switching to Unreal Engine has allowed them to release a native mod development tool alongside Frostpunk.

"With the FrostKit you will be able to create custom maps, populate them with custom models, and set their new cities - whether ancient, cosmic, or differentiated in thousands of other ways from the original frosty-apocalypse setting - against custom scenarios," said 11 bit studios in the announcement.

The release alongside the launch of Frostpunk 2 later this month will be a beta version.

"The beta version of the modding tool will enable creators to access most of its functionalities, although these will be iteratively upgraded while taking your feedback into consideration. It will serve us as a valuable insight into what works well and what needs improvement. To kick off this process, the tool will be first tested through a closed beta with selected members of the modding community before the official release.," said 11 bit.

"With this tool you'll be able to build or modify practically everything inside your game," said 11 bit technical director Szymon Jablonski in a video posted to YouTube, "Imagine creating your own custom maps, models, or even scenarios."

You can find Frostpunk 2 on Steam, where it releases on September 20. That's a delayed release date after 11 bit decided to ensure the release had features "'you deserve to see in-game on day one, not in a patch added after the release."