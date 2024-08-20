Today's Wordle answer for Tuesday, August 20

Don't worry if you're a bit stumped by the August 20 (1158) Wordle—you won't be for long now you're here. Scroll down to a fresh hint if you'd like to give your guesses a bit of a hand, or go straight for today's answer if you don't want to risk running out of rows. However your day's going, you've got Wordle won.

It didn't take too long before I'd uncovered a nice juicy core of green letters to work with—now all I had to work out was what sat at either end of them. Normally this is where things can go a bit wobbly for me, as I try to squeeze a dozen letters worth of guesses into four rows. This time there was just one obvious answer left, so I got to enjoy a win today without scraping the bottom of the board.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Tuesday, August 20

Today's answer is all about…hold on, wait for it… putting things off. A gap, unexpected or otherwise, between when something was supposed to happen and when it actually did.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is not a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Looking to extend your Wordle winning streak? Perhaps you've just started playing the popular daily puzzle game and are looking for some pointers. Whatever the reason you're here, these quick tips can help push you in the right direction:

Start with a word that has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer might repeat the same letter.

Try not to use guesses that include letters you've already eliminated.

There's no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don't need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Hey, need a hand? The answer to the August 20 (1158) Wordle is DELAY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Wordle solutions that have already been used can help eliminate answers for today's Wordle or give you inspiration for guesses to help uncover more of those greens. They can also give you some inspired ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

August 19: METER

METER August 18: LANKY

LANKY August 17: STORM

STORM August 16: BRACE

BRACE August 15: ACORN

ACORN August 14: SHORE

SHORE August 13: NEIGH

NEIGH August 12: SKIFF

SKIFF August 11: SCONE

SCONE August 10: MEDIC

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's up to you to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the popular daily puzzle.

It's usually a good plan to start with a strong word like ALERT—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels—and you should be off to a flying start, with a little luck anyway. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to leave out any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.