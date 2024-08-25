Flip patties with friends to fill orders in cozy cook-em-up Galaxy Burger

ðŸŒ´ðŸ‘©â€ðŸ³ðŸ” Galaxy Burger: Relaxing cooking game - Release Trailer - August 23rd on Steam! - YouTube Watch On

A new indie will have you flipping burgers for astronauts, aliens, and space cats in a tongue in cheek sci-fi fast food restaurant. Galaxy Burger, the second game from developer Galactic Workshop, is a "relaxing cooking simulator" that's desgined to be no-stress whether you're playing alone or doing online or LAN co-op.

Galaxy Burger has burgers with all kinds of toppings—eggs, cheese, lettuce, pickles, alien pickles—and various states of toasted and un-toasted bun. But it's also about the combos, having you put together sodas, iced coffees, juices, and other weird drinks alongside a variety of fried foods from onion rings and fries to calamari and shrimp.

While it's clearly inspired by games like Overcooked; PlateUp; and Cook, Serve, Delicious; Galaxy Burger has a much more chill approach. It's not time-limited in the way those other games are—just chill cooking and getting the orders right.

"Create perfect burgers using a variety of ingredients, design your own recipes, and delight your customers! Craft a variety of burgers—whether large or small, vegan, fish-based, with eggs, on black bread, or even without any bread," says the developer.

Released just this week, Galaxy Burger has pretty positive early Steam user reviews at about 94% positive reviews of 125 at press time.

"You can steal your friend's ketchup," reads the entirety of one positive review. I haven't found the identical negative review posted by the friend yet, though.

You can find Galaxy Burger on Steam for $12, though it's 20% off until September 6.