Where to find Fortnite's wind turbines

Clean energy is the future. Fossil fuels will run out some day, and even whoever is behind the madness of the Fortnite island knows it. That's why, with season nine, a bunch of wind turbines sprung up around the map. And a week five challenge wants you to take in the scenery and visit a few of them. Here's every wind turbine location for easy battle points.

All of the wind turbines are in the surrounding areas of Pleasant Park, so land there and make your way to the areas marked on the map with a red dot. To finish the challenge, you will need to finish five of them in a single match, so stay safe and stay on the move to get it done.