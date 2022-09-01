How to get inside the Cuddle Team Leader head in Fortnite

The giant Cuddle Team Leader head perched on the mountain above Rave Cave is one of the most recognisable landmarks on the current Fortnite island map—turns out a giant pink bear head surrounded by a rollercoaster isn't exactly subtle. But for one of Week 13's quests, you're going to have to make your way inside it to emote for five seconds.

That said, actually getting inside the bear's noggin is rather tricky, and there are many different routes you can take. In this guide, I'll explain how to get inside the Cuddle Team Leader head so you can complete that weekly challenge.

How to get inside the Fortnite Cuddle Team Leader head

Image 1 of 2 You can find Ballers inside the Rave Cave (Image credit: Epic ) Image 1 of 2 The zipline is located on the north side of the head (Image credit: Epic ) Image 1 of 2

First-off, locating the Cuddle Team Leader head is pretty easy; it's a giant pink bear after all. If you select the week 13 quest for emoting inside the head, you'll also get a map marker that points you in the right direction.

There are a few different methods to find your way into that bear's brain, but one of the best—and most fun—is the Screwballer. This rollercoaster runs all the way around the Rave Cave before arriving at the Cuddle Team Leader's head. You can either run along the tracks, which is perhaps better since you can jump onto them higher up, or you can grab a Baller vehicle from inside the Rave Cave itself. These sphere-icles let you ride along the tracks with ease.

If you want to get straight to the point and trust your aim, you can glide from the Battle Bus when you drop and land on the Cuddle Team Leader head. There are a variety of entrances, including on top, so you can easily get inside. Even if you miss, you'll be in a good position to jump on the tracks and run the last bit, though watch out for falling through them.

Finally, there is a Zipline on the north side of the Cuddle Team Leader head that you can attach onto and it'll zoom you right up inside. Once there, use any Emote for five seconds and you'll get that 15,000 XP.