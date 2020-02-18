Fan-made Witcher VR game lets you explore Kaer Morhen

Ever wanted to get even closer to the world of The Witcher? If your answer is yes then Patryk Loan has a project for you. He's released the first version of The Witcher Virtual Reality .

The idea behind this project is to allow fans to explore the maps of the first Witcher game in VR. It's not a mod for the game, however, as Loan is recreating the game's maps himself in Unreal Engine 4.

So far, you can only wander around the witcher training grounds at Kaer Morhen. Walk forlornly across the craggy ramparts and stare longingly over the neighbouring forests if you wish. Just don't expect any items, characters, or combat, unless you count trying to punch birds before they fly away.

Loan's current plan is to add more maps from the first game, as well as a "fully playable plot," which he compares to a prologue. He's open to discussing what else to add with people who are interested in the project. Our dreams of actually being Geralt in the bathtub are getting closer.

To give the game a go, you'll need an Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, or Windows Mixed Reality headset.

Cheers, DSOGaming.