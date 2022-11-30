Even after 30 hours of suffering through Overwatch League, many are yet to receive their viewership rewards

Audio player loading…

Overwatch League's 2022 season wrapped up at the beginning of November, with the playoffs becoming the second most-watched event of its history according to Esports Charts (opens in new tab), only outmatched by the League's inaugural season in 2018.

Two major factors played into that: the release of Overwatch 2—which makes this the first OWL to take place in the sequel—and the fact that Blizzard really wanted you to watch it. The developer was offering bundles of OWL tokens and skins for those who tuned in. Or at least, it was supposed to. Despite viewers watching over 30 hours of games in October and November, some have received nothing while others have only been given partial rewards, and there seems to be no solid solution in sight.

Overwatch League acknowledged the problem back in mid-November, saying that it was working to push out rewards to those who'd tuned in and hadn't received the eligible rewards. But a Reddit thread (opens in new tab) posted yesterday by u/Hohoho-you that has over 4,400 upvotes seems to suggest that anyone who hasn't received the rewards by now won't be getting them. The post contains a screenshot from Blizzard support, who told u/Hohoho-you "If you still haven't got the cosmetics it means that you were not eligible. Customer Support is not able to verify eligibility for OWL drops and cannot assist with this issue." The poster claims he watched over 35 hours of Overwatch League games and waited two weeks for a response from Blizzard support.

The comments on the Reddit post are filled with people stuck in a similar situation. Some have received zero rewards (opens in new tab) at all, while others have only received a handful of the early rewards (opens in new tab) despite watching tens of hours of eligible games. While some comments said they had received similar responses from support, one comment claimed (opens in new tab) that they were told that Blizzard was currently aware and working on a solution.

There's a good chance that this whole thing may be a frustrating case of miscommunication between Blizzard customer support and the Overwatch 2 team itself. I've contacted Blizzard to see what the situation is and I'll update if I get a response. Regardless, it's understandable players are frustrated that, almost a month after the season, rewards still haven't been processed correctly.