This 165Hz FreeSync gaming monitor is just $180 right now (out of stock for now)

Update: Amazon has run out of stock, but we expect this deal to return. We'll update this post when it does.

For hitting high refresh rates in competitive shooters on so-so graphics hardware, a 1080p monitor can still be a good choice. MSI bills this Optix MAG271R gaming monitor as "born for esports," which is a little hyperbolic, but its 165Hz refresh rate is attractive at $180. That's $70 off the typical price of $250 on Amazon during its pre-Black Friday deals.

It's a 27-inch display with one HDMI port and one DisplayPort, a USB port, and has a response time of 1ms. It's also equipped with FreeSync, which helps prevent screen tearing. It's a good-looking monitor, especially with that super thin bezel around the sides and top.

At the time of writing, Amazon only has a few left in stock, but says more are coming. Other retailers will probably have this same deal at some point this week, and we'll update this page as we find more.

If you have the hardware for it, consider stepping up to a 1440p high refresh rate display. We're collecting the best monitor deals we can find on our Black Friday monitor page.