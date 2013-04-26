DreamHack Stockholm is underway: StarCraft 2 eSports live from Sweden

The first major event of Dreamhack's 2013 season is up and running from Stockholm, Sweden. 96 top StarCraft II players have gathered to compete for $27,000 in prizes and up to 750 WCS points . Two group stages have already concluded, but there are plenty more matches to catch leading up to and including the overall finals on the 27th.

While DreamHack is not an official part of the Blizzard's World Championship Series , it is one of a set of tournaments that has been given permission to hand out WCS points, which will affect player rankings just the same as placing in a WCS event. In addition, the top four players from Stockholm will be seeded directly into the Grand Finals at DreamHack Winter in November, one of the most prestigious tournaments in all of StarCraft II.

Some notable competitors include Germany's XlorD and Empire's Happy, from Russia, who have both maintained 6-0 records in pool play thus far—being the only foreigners to do so, along with South Koreans ForGG and Leenock. The third group stage is just getting started as we're publishing this story—tune in live on DreamHack's official stream .