A Dragon Age anime series is coming to Netflix in December

Dragon Age: Absolution will see a team of all-new characters headed for adventure in the magical realm of Tevinter.

A new Dragon Age game is in development, and so is a new Dragon Age animated series. Netflix announced today that Dragon Age: Absolution, an all-new series created in collaboration with BioWare.

The new series will be set in Tevinter, the oldest human nation on the continent of Thedas and also the setting for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf (opens in new tab), the next game in the series. Tevinter hasn't previously been seen outside of some short stories and the very brief Dreadwolf teasers released so far, so fans will no doubt find it very interesting to finally get a proper look at the ancient, powerful magocracy.

As for the cast, it will be made up of "an ensemble of new characters inspired by Dragon Age lore," and will include a little bit of everything: Elves, mages, knights, Qunari, Red Templars, demons, and "other special surprises."

No further details were announced, but Netflix said more information will be shared closer to Dragon Age: Absolution's debut. It's set to arrive on Netflix sometime in December.

(Image credit: Netflix)
Andy Chalk
