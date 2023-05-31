Diablo 4 Legendary Aspect locations guide

Diablo 4 Legendary Aspects are gear bonuses that activate under certain conditions. All legendary-quality items have an Aspect already imprinted on them, but you can also make your own at the Occultist once you hit level 25. There are different categories of Aspects too, and these will determine which gear slots they can be found on. You will never find a Defensive Aspect on a weapon, for example.

To craft your own legendary item, you need to have cleared the dungeon which houses the Aspect you want, which then adds it to your Codex of Power. Alternatively, you can extract the Aspect from a legendary item you already own, though the latter is a far less reliable way of getting your hands on the exact Aspect you want. Unless you're happy to leave gearing to RNG, using the Codex is the better option. With that in mind, this guide lists every Diablo 4 Aspect that can be found in a dungeon and which gear slot they can be added to, so let's get started.

General Aspect locations

(Image credit: Blizzard)

General Offensive Legendary Aspects

Offensive Legendary Aspects are found or can be imprinted onto weapons, gloves, amulets, or rings.

Aspect of Inner Calm

Location: Raethwind Wilds, Scosglen

Aspect: Deal 5% increased damage for each second you stand still, up to 30%.

Aspect of the Expectant

Location: Underroot, Scosglen

Aspect: Attacking enemies with a Basic skill increases the damage of your next Core skill cast by 5%, up to 30%.

Aspect of Retribution

Location: Abandoned Mineworks, Kehjistan

Aspect: Distant enemies have an 8% chance to be Stunned for two seconds when they hit you. You deal 20% increased damage to Stunned enemies.

Rapid Aspect

Location: Buried Halls, Dry Steppes

Aspect: Basic skills gain 15% attack speed.

Needleflare Aspect

Location: Yshari Sanctum, Kehjistan

Aspect: Thorns damage dealt has a 20% chance to deal damage to all enemies around you.

Edgemaster's Aspect

Location: Oldstones, Scosglen

Aspect: Skills deal up to 10% increased damage based on your available primary resource when cast, receiving the maximum benefit while you have full primary resource.

General Defensive Legendary Aspects

Defensive Legendary Aspects are found or can be imprinted onto shields, helms, chests, legs, or amulets.

Aspect of Deflecting Barrier

Location: Lost Keep, Hawezar

Aspect: While you have a barrier active, there is a 7% chance to ignore incoming direct damage from distant enemies.

Aspect of Might

Location: Dark Ravine, Dry Steppes

Aspect: Basic skills grant 20% damage reduction for two seconds.

Aspect of Disobedience

Location: Halls of the Damned, Kehjistan

Aspect: You gain 0.25% increased Armor for four seconds when you deal any form of damage, stacking up to 25%.

Aspect of the Protector

Location: Lost Archives, Fractured Peaks

Aspect: Damaging an Elite enemy grants you a barrier absorbing up to 840 damage for 10 seconds. This effect can only happen once every 30 seconds.

General Utility Legendary Aspects

Utility Legendary Aspects are found or can be imprinted onto shields, helms, gloves, chests, boots, or amulets.

Eluding Aspect

Location: Caldera Gate, Fractured Peaks

Aspect: Becoming injured while crowd-controlled grants you Unstoppable for four seconds. This effect has a 40-second cooldown.

Aspect of Shared Misery

Location: Oblivion, Hawezar

Aspect: Lucky Hit: When you hit a crowd-controlled enemy, there is up to a 30% chance for that crowd-control effect to spread to another unaffected enemy.

General Resource Legendary Aspects

Resource Legendary Aspects are found or can be imprinted onto rings.

Aspect of the Umbral

Location: Champion's Demise, Dry Steppes

Aspect: Restore one primary resource when you crowd-control an enemy.

General Mobility Legendary Aspects

Mobility Legendary Aspects are found or can be imprinted onto boots or amulets.

Wind Striker Aspect

Location: Shivta Ruins, Kehjistan

Aspect: Critical strikes grant 8% movement speed for one second, up to six seconds.

Ghostwalker Aspect

Location: Broken Bulwark, Scosglen

Aspect: While Unstoppable and for four seconds after, you gain 10% increased movement speed and can move freely through enemies.

Necromancer Aspect locations

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Offensive Necromancer Legendary Aspects

Offensive Legendary Aspects are found or can be imprinted onto weapons, gloves, amulets, or rings.

Aspect of Empowering Reaper

Location: Flooded Depths, Scosglen

Aspect: Critical strikes from Sever have a 10% chance to spawn a pool of Blight under the target that deals 20% bonus damage. This effect can only happen once every three seconds.

Blood-bathed Aspect

Location: Hoarfrost Demise, Fractured Peaks

Aspect: Blood Surge's nova echoes again after a short delay, dealing 70% less damage.

Aspect of Plunging Darkness

Location: Rimescar Cavern, Fractured Peaks

Aspect: Bone Prison spawns a pool of Blight that deals 50% bonus damage over six seconds.

Unyielding Commander's Aspect

Location: Faceless Shrine, Hawezar

Aspect: While Army of the Dead is active, your minions gain 70% attack speed and take 90% reduced damage.

Aspect of the Damned

Location: Uldur's Cave, Kehjistan

Aspect: You deal 30% increased Shadow damage to enemies afflicted by both Decrepify and Iron Maiden.

Aspect of Swelling Curse

Location: Hive, Scosglen

Aspect: Bone Spirit deals increased damage based on distance traveled, up to 15%.

Aspect of Reanimation

Location: Aldurwood, Scosglen

Aspect: Your Skeletons gain increased damage while alive, up to 20% after 10 seconds.

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Aspect of Grasping Veins

Location: Corrupted Grotto, Kehjistan

Aspect: Gain 10% increased critical strike chance for six seconds when you cast Corpse Tendrils. You deal 30% bonus critical strike damage to enemies damaged by Corpse Tendrils.

Sacrificial Aspect

Location: Ruins of Eridu, Hawezar

Aspect: Your Sacrifice bonuses are increased by 15%.

Blood Seeker's Aspect

Location: Mercy's Reach, Fractured Peaks

Aspect: Blood Lance deals 15% increased damage to its primary target per lanced enemy.

Blighted Aspect

Location: Akkhan's Grasp, Hawezar

Aspect: You deal 50% increased damage for six seconds after the Shadowblight Key Passive damages enemies 10 times.

Splintering Aspect

Location: Guulrahn Slums, Dry Steppes

Aspect: Bone Spear's primary attack makes enemies hit beyond the first vulnerable for 1.5 seconds. Bone Shards from Bone Spear deal 50% bonus damage to vulnerable enemies and pierce them.

Aspect of Bursting Bones

Location: Path of the Blind, Dry Steppes

Aspect: When a segment of Bone Prison is destroyed or expires, it deals 25 damage in the area around itself.

Utility Necromancer Legendary Aspects

Utility Legendary Aspects are found or can be imprinted onto shields, helms, gloves, chests, boots, or amulets.

Torturous Aspect

Location: Deserted Underpass, Kehjistan

Aspect: Enemies afflicted by your Iron Maiden have a 15% chance to be stunned for one second when they deal direct damage.

Resource Necromancer Legendary Aspects

Resource Legendary Aspects are found or can be imprinted onto rings.

Aspect of Torment

Location: Black Asylum, Fractured Peaks

Aspect: Critical strikes with Bone skills increase your Essence regeneration by 20% for four seconds.

Aspect of Potent Blood

Location: Betrayer's Row, Dry Steppes

Aspect: While at full life, Blood Orbs grant 10 Essence.

Flesh Rending Aspect

Location: Nostrava, Fractured Peaks

Aspect: After Decompose spawns a Corpse, gain 10 Essence.

Requiem Aspect

Location: Vault of the Forsaken, Scosglen

Aspect: You gain three maximum Essence per active Minion.

Hulking Aspect

Location: Sepulcher of the Forsworn, Kehjistan

Aspect: Your Golem has a 1% chance to reduce its active cooldown by two seconds and a 1% chance to spawn a Corpse each time it damages an enemy with its normal attack.

Fastblood Aspect

Location: Iron Hold, Hawezar

Aspect: Blood Orbs reduce your Ultimate cooldown by 0.5 seconds.

Sorcerer Aspect locations

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Offensive Sorcerer Legendary Aspects

Offensive Legendary Aspects are found or can be imprinted onto weapons, gloves, amulets, or rings.

Elementalist's Aspect

Location: Pallid Delve, Dry Steppes

Aspect: Core or Mastery skills cast at or above 100 Mana gain a 20% increased critical strike Chance.

Aspect of Conflagration

Location: Light's Watch, Fractured Peaks

Aspect: While channeling Incinerate, your Burning damage is increased by 20%.

Aspect of the Three Curses

Location: Serpent's Lair, Hawezar

Aspect: Meteor deals 35% increased critical strike damage against healthy targets.

Aspect of Control

Location: Sunken Library, Kehjistan

Aspect: You deal 30% more damage to Immobailzed, Stunned, or Frozen enemies.

Aspect of Static Cling

Location: Wretched Delve, Scosglen

Aspect: Your casts of Charged Bolts have a 15% chance to be attracted to enemies and last 300% longer.

Aspect of Piercing Cold

Location: Dead Man's Dredge, Fractured Peaks

Aspect: Ice Shard pierce three times, dealing 25% less damage per subsequent enemy hit.

Aspect of the Biting Cold

Location: Forgotten Depths, Dry Steppes

Aspect: When you freeze and enemy there is a 25% chance they become vulnerable for three seconds.

Aspect of Splintering Energy

Location: Crumbling Hekma, Kehjistan

Aspect: Lightning Spear has an 11% chance to spawn an additional Lightning Spear when you cast it.

Storm Swell Aspect

Location: Onyx Hold, Dry Steppes

Aspect: You deal 11% increased damage to vulnerable enemies while you have a barrier.

Defensive Sorcerer Legendary Aspects

Defensive Legendary Aspects are found or can be imprinted onto shields, helms, chests, legs, or amulets.

Snowguard's Aspect

Location: Fetid Mausoleum, Hawezar

Aspect: While within your own Blizzard, you take 10% less damage.

Aspect of the Unwavering

Location: Putrid Aquifer, Kehjistan

Aspect: Taking direct damage has a 2% chance to reset the cooldown of one of your Defensive skills.

Snowveiled Aspect

Location: Sarat's Lair, Scosglen

Aspect: Casting Ice Armor makes you unstoppable for 2 seconds.

Utility Sorcerer Legendary Aspects

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Utility Legendary Aspects are found or can be imprinted onto shields, helms, gloves, chests, boots, or amulets.

Aspect of Singed Extremities

Location: Earthen Wound, Hawezar

Aspect: After Immobilize wears off, enemies are slowed by 35% for four seconds.

Resource Sorcerer Legendary Aspects

Resource Legendary Aspects are found or can be imprinted onto rings.

Recharging Aspect

Location: Zenith, Fractured Peaks

Aspect: Each time Chain Lightning bounces off you, gain four Mana.

Incendiary Aspect

Location: Tomb of the Saints, Kehjistan

Aspect: Lucky Hit: Burning damage has up to a 5% chance to restore 10 Mana.

Prodigy's Aspect

Location: Witchwater, Hawezar

Aspect: Using a cooldown restores 15 Mana.

Aspect of Efficiency

Location: Domhainne Tunnels, Scosglen

Aspect: Casting a Basic skill reduces the Mana cost of your next Core skill by 10%.

Mobility Sorcerer Legendary Aspects

Mobility Legendary Aspects are found or can be imprinted onto boots or amulets.

Aspect of the Bounding Conduit

Location: Komdor Temple, Dry Steppes

Aspect: Gain 20% movement speed for three seconds after Teleporting.

Charged Aspect

Location: Maddux Watch, Scosglen

Aspect: Collecting Crackling Energy increases your movement speed by 10% for four seconds.

Flamewalker's Aspect

Location: Cultist Refuge, Fractured Peaks

Aspect: Coming into contact with your Firewall grants you 15% movement speed for four seconds.

Rogue Aspect locations

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Offensive Rogue Legendary Aspects

Offensive Legendary Aspects are found or can be imprinted onto weapons, gloves, amulets, or rings.

Opportunist's Aspect

Location: Prison of Caldeum, Kehjistan

Aspect: When you break Stealth with an attack, you drop a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades around your location that deal 806 total physical damage and stun enemies for 0.50 seconds.

Aspect of Arrow Storms

Location: Howling Warren, Scosglen

Aspect: Lucky Hit: Your Marksman skills have up to a 10% chance to create an arrow storm at the enemy's location, dealing 1210 physical damage over three seconds. You can have up to five active arrow storms.

Aspect of Encircling Blades

Location: Forsaken Quarry, Fractured Peaks

Aspect: Flurry damages enemies in a circle around you and deals 8% increased damage.

Trickshot Aspect

Location: Bastion of Faith, Hawezar

Aspect: Whenever Penetrating Shot damages an enemy, two additional arrows split off to either side. These side arrows deal 10% of Penetrating Shot's base damage and do not split.

Aspect of Corruption

Location: Renegade's Retreat, Kehjistan

Aspect: Your Imbuement skill effects have 20% increased potency against vulnerable enemies.

Aspect of Branching Volleys

Location: Shadowed Plunge, Hawezar

Aspect: Barrage's arrows have a 15% chance to split into two arrows whenever they ricochet.

Vengeful Aspect

Location: Inferno, Kehjistan

Aspect: Lucky Hit: Making an enemy vulnerable has up to a 30% chance to grant 3% increased critical strike chance for three seconds, up to 9%.

Blast-Trapper's Aspect

Location: Kor Valar Ramparts, Fractured Peaks

Aspect: Lucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to enemies affected by your Trap skills has up to a 30% chance to make them vulnerable for three seconds.

Aspect of Volatile Shadows

Location: Ancient's Lament, Dry Steppes

Aspect: When a Dark Shroud shadow would be removed, you trigger an explosion around yourself that deals 120 Shadow damage.

Aspect of Unstable Imbuements

Location: Whispering Vault, Dry Steppes

Aspect: When casting an Imbuement skill you trigger an Imbued explosion around yourself, applying the Imbuement effects and dealing 314 damage of the same type.

Bladedancer's Aspect

Location: Jalal's Vigil, Scosglen

Aspect: Twisting Blades orbit for a short time after they return to you, dealing 10% of Twisting Blades' return damage per hit. Based on the distance the blades returned, the orbit damage increases up to 20% of the return damage.

Trickster's Aspect

Location: Guulrahn Canals, Dry Steppes

Aspect: Caltrops also throw a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades that deal 224 total physical damage and stun enemies for 0.50 seconds.

Shadowslicer Aspect

Location: Twisted Hollow, Scosglen

Aspect: When you cast Dash, a Shadow Clone is spawned at your location that also casts Dash, dealing 25% of the base damage.

Defensive Rogue Legendary Aspects

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Defensive Legendary Aspects are found or can be imprinted onto shields, helms, chests, legs, or amulets.

Enshrouding Aspect

Location: Ghoa Ruins, Hawezar

Aspect: Gain a free Dark Shroud shadow every three seconds when standing still. Each Dark Shroud shadow grants 2% increased damage reduction.

Aspect of Siphoned Victuals

Location: Leviathan's Maw, Hawezar

Aspect: Lucky Hit: Damaging a vulnerable enemy with a Core skill has up to a 10% chance to drop a Healing Potion.

Aspect of Uncanny Treachery

Location: Demon's Wake, Scosglen

Aspect: Dealing direct damage to a dazed enemy with an Agility skill grants Stealth for four seconds. Breaking Stealth with an attack grants you 15% control-impaired damage reduction for four seconds.

Cheats Aspect

Location: Luban's Rest, Scosglen

Aspect: You take 15% less damage from crowd-controlled enemies. Whenever a crowd-controlled enemy deals direct damage to you, gain 15% movement speed for two seconds.

Utility Rogue Legendary Aspects

Utility Legendary Aspects are found or can be imprinted onto shields, helms, gloves, chests, boots, or amulets.

Aspect of Explosive Verve

Location: Derelict Lodge, Fractured Peaks

Aspect: Your Grenade skills count as Trap skills. Whenever you arm a Trap or drop Grenades, you gain 10% increased movement speed for three seconds.

Resource Rogue Legendary Aspects

Resource Legendary Aspects are found or can be imprinted onto rings.

Ravenous Aspect

Location: Shifting City, Dry Steppes

Aspect: Killing a vulnerable enemy grants you 50% increased Energy regeneration for four seconds.

Energizing Aspect

Location: Sanguine Chapel, Fractured Peaks

Aspect: Damaging an Elite enemy with a Basic skill generates three Energy.

Druid Aspect locations

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Offensive Druid Legendary Aspects

Offensive Legendary Aspects are found or can be imprinted onto weapons, gloves, amulets, or rings.

Aspect of Retaliation

Location: Seaside Descent, Dry Steppes

Aspect: Your Core skills deal up to 20% increased damage based on your amount of Fortify.

Aspect of the Ursine Horror

Location: Belfry Zakara, Hawezar

Aspect: Pulverize is now also an Earth skill. After casting Pulverize, tectonic spikes continue to deal 392 damage over two seconds.

Nighthowler's Aspect

Location: Forbidden City, Fractured Peaks

Aspect: Blood Howl increases critical strike chance by 5%. In addition, Blood Howl also affects nearby companions and players for three seconds.

Aspect of Changeling's Debt

Location: Conclave, Kehjistan

Aspect: Damaging a poisoned enemy with a Werebear skill will instantly deal 120% of the poisoning damage and consume the poisoning.

Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast

Location: Endless Gates, Hawezar

Aspect: The duration of Grizzly Rage is increased by one second. In addition, critical strikes, while Grizzly Rage is active, increase your critical strike damage by 10% for the duration.

Aspect of the Tempest

Location: Blind Burrows, Hawezar

Aspect: Hurricane damage is increased by 7% each second while active.

Stormclaw's Aspect

Location: Anica's Claim, Fractured Peaks

Aspect: Critical strikes with Shred deal 20% of the damage dealt as Lightning damage to the target and surrounding enemies.

Overcharged Aspect

Location: Mariner's Refuge, Scosglen

Aspect: Lucky Hit: Up to a 10% chance when dealing Lightning damage to overload the target for three seconds, causing any direct damage you deal to them to pulse 784 additional damage to surrounding enemies.

Shepherd's Aspect

Location: Bloodsoaked Crag, Dry Steppes

Aspect: Core skills deal an additional 6% damage for each active companion.

Crashstone Aspect

Location: Stockades, Scosglen

Aspect: Earth skills deal 40% more critical strike damage to crowd-controlled enemies.

Defensive Druid Legendary Aspects

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Defensive Legendary Aspects are found or can be imprinted onto shields, helms, chests, legs, or amulets.

Vigorous Aspect

Location: Steadfast Barracks, Hawezar

Aspect: Gain 10% damage reduction while shapeshifted into a Werewolf.

Skinwalker's Aspect

Location: Fading Echo, Kehjistan

Aspect: When you use a Shapeshifting skill that changes your form, gain 56 Life. If you are at full Life, gain the same amount as Fortify.

Aspect of Cyclonic Force

Location: Collapsed Vault, Kehjistan

Aspect: Cyclone Armor also provides physical damage reduction. In addition, Cyclone Armor will also be applied directly to all nearby allies.

Aspect of Mending Stone

Location: Sealed Archives, Dry Steppes

Aspect: The duration of Earthen Bulwark is increased by six seconds. In addition, killing an enemy with Earth skills replenishes 56 of your active Earthen Bulwark's barrier.

Utility Druid Legendary Aspects

Utility Legendary Aspects are found or can be imprinted onto shields, helms, gloves, chests, boots, or amulets.

Ballistic Aspect

Location: Whispering Pines, Scosglen

Aspect: When you have Fortify, your Earth skills gain two ranks.

Stormshifter's Aspect

Location: Crusaders' Cathedral, Kehjistan

Aspect: While Hurricane is active, gain two ranks to your Shapeshifting skills.

Aspect of Quicksand

Location: Ferals' Den, Scosglen

Aspect: Damage from Earth skills slow enemies hit by 25% for five seconds.

Resource Druid Legendary Aspects

Resource Legendary Aspects are found or can be imprinted onto rings.

Aspect of the Unsatiated

Location: Tormented Ruins, Fractured Peaks

Aspect: After killing an enemy with Shred, your next Werewolf skill generates 20% more Spirit and deals 20% increased damage.

Aspect of the Calm Breeze

Location: Grinning Labyrinth, Dry Steppes

Aspect: Lucky Hit: Wind Shear has up to a 5% chance to fully restore your Spirit.

Mangled Aspect

Location: Immortal Emanation, Fractured Peaks

Aspect: When you are struck as a Werebear you have a 20% chance to gain one Spirit.

Barbarian Aspect locations

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Offensive Barbarian Legendary Aspects

Offensive Legendary Aspects are found or can be imprinted onto weapons, gloves, amulets, or rings.

Earthstriker's Aspect

Location: Maugan's Works, Hawezar

Aspect: After swapping weapons 10 times, your next attack will Overpower and deal 30% increased Overpower damage.

Aspect of Ancestral Echoes

Location: Ancient Reservoir, Hawezar

Aspect: Lucky Hit: While Call of the Ancients is on your action bar, damaging enemies with Leap, Upheaval, or Whirlwind have up to a 40% chance to summon an Ancient to perform the same skill.

Aspect of Ancestral Force

Location: Sunken Ruins, Scosglen

Aspect: Hammer of the Ancients quakes outwards, dealing 32% of its damage to enemies.

Aspect of Berserk Ripping

Location: Mournfield, Dry Steppes

Aspect: Whenever you deal direct damage while Berserking, inflict 20% of the Base damage dealt as additional Bleeding damage over five seconds.

Death Wish Aspect

Location: Penitent Cairns, Scosglen

Aspect: Gain 560 Thorns while Berserking.

Veteran Brawler's Aspect

Location: Heretics Asylum, Kehjistan

Aspect: Each time a Core skill deals direct damage to an enemy, your next Charge or Leap deals 15% increased damage, up to 225%.

Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind

Location: Garan Hold, Scosglen

Aspect: Whirlwind's critical strike chance is increased by 5% for each second it is channeled, up to 20%.

Brawler's Aspect

Location: Haunted Refuge, Hawezar

Aspect: Enemies damaged by Kick or Charge will explode if they are killed within the next two seconds, dealing 1,120 damage to surrounding enemies.

Defensive Barbarian Legendary Aspects

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Defensive Legendary Aspects are found or can be imprinted onto shields, helms, chests, legs, or amulets.

Aspect of Bul-Kathos

Location: Light's Refuge, Hawezar

Aspect: Leap creates and Earthquake that deals 437 physical damage over four seconds. While standing in Earthquakes, you gain 5% increased damage reduction.

Aspect of Numbing Wrath

Location: Heathen's Keep, Hawezar

Aspect: Each point of Fury generated while at maximum Fury grants three Fortify.

Aspect of Tempering Blows

Location: Defiled Catacomb, Fractured Peaks

Aspect: After swapping weapons six times, gain 123 Fortify.

Aspect of the Iron Warrior

Location: Carrion Fields, Dry Steppes

Aspect: Iron Skin grants unstoppable and 10% damage reduction.

Iron Blood Aspect

Location: Forgotten Ruins, Kehjistan

Aspect: Gain 2% damage reduction for each nearby Bleeding enemy up to 10% maximum.

Utility Legendary Aspects are found or can be imprinted onto shields, helms, gloves, chests, boots, or amulets.

Aspect of Anemia

Location: Kor Dragan Barracks, Fractured Peaks

Aspect: Direct Damage against Bleeding enemies has up to a 20% chance to stun them for two seconds.

Relentless Berserker's Aspect

Location: Hakan's Refuge, Kehjistan

Aspect: Lucky Hit: Damaging an enemy with a Core skill has up to a 22% chance to extend the duration of Berserking by one second. Double this duration if it was a critical strike.

Resource Barbarian Legendary Aspects

Resource Legendary Aspects are found or can be imprinted onto rings.

Slaking Aspect

Location: Maulwood, Fractured Peaks

Aspect: Lucky Hit: You have up to a 30% chance to gain 20 Fury when Rend deals direct damage to at least one Bleeding enemy.

Aspect of Unrelenting Fury

Location: Hallowed Ossuary, Fractured Peaks

Aspect: Killing an enemy with a Core skill refunds 10% of its base Fury cost. Can only happen once per skill cast.

Aspect of the Relentless Armsmaster

Location: Calibel's Mine, Scosglen

Aspect: Gain 20% increased Fury generation while all damage bonuses from the Walking Arsenal Key Passive are active.

Aspect of Echoing Fury

Location: Sirocco Caverns, Kehjistan

Aspect: Your Shout skills generate two Fury per second while active.

Mobility Barbarian Legendary Aspects

Mobility Legendary Aspects are found or can be imprinted onto boots or amulets.

Aspect of Perpetual Stomping

Location: Charnel House, Dry Steppes

Aspect: Damaging an enemy with Kick or Ground Stomp resets Leap's cooldown.