Critical Path documentary series interviews top game makers

Warren Spector, Will Wright, Sid Meier, Tim Schafer, Peter Molyneux, John Carmack. These names and many, many more have been interviewed by the Critical Path team over the last two years as part of a project that aims to "give game designers their due as innovators and influencers of culture." More interviews are due to be added as time goes by, but there's already a fantastic list of participants. Ray Muzyka, Ken Levine, Todd Howard, Rhianna Pratchett, Clint Hocking, Greg Zeschuk, the list goes on. Take a look at the introductory trailer , and challenge yourself not to be infected by the speakers' enthusiasm for games as an art form.

Critical Path is described by its curators as a "transmedia project," and is set to kick off soon with a "dynamic interview archive." Feedback on the opening interviews will be used to shape future additions to create a set of films that explore "the art, philosophy, politics and psychology of video games." Neat. The company filming the interviews, Artifact, have previously worked with some of those designers on behind the scenes documentaries for Skyrim, Rage, Hunted and Brink, and have created TV spots for games like Just Dance, Toy Story 3 and Cars 2.