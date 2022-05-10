Could it be? An RTX 3070 Ti GPU is in stock for only $100 over MSRP

We live in a strange time when we find ourselves highlighting that a GPU being sold for just $100 over MSRP, but here we are. Amazon has a Gigabyte RTX 3070 Ti 8GB on "sale" for $700. That's $150 off its current listing price.

The MSRP for an RTX 3070 Ti is $600, so this is technically a $100 markup, but it's still the cheapest we've seen an RTX 3070 Ti go for in over a year. Only a few short months ago, similar GPUs from various manufacturers were easily selling for over $1,000 at retail.

The RTX 3070 Ti sits in a weird spot in the hierarchy of GPUs. It'll crank out slightly more performance than your average RTX 3070 and goes toe-to-toe with AMD Radeon RX 5800 in most categories according to our testing.

Though if you were hoping for this to be a cheaper RTX 3080, you're out of luck. The 3080 still is perhaps the only GPU to provide the best bang for your buck in terms of performance and cost. But the RTX 3070 Ti is a good card if you're upgrading from an RTX-20 or RTX-10 series GPU. And, this card is in stock. So there's that.

Gigabyte RTX 3070 Ti | 8GB GDDR6 | Boost clock 1830MHz | $849 $700 at Amazon (save $150)

The RTX 3070 Ti is a GPU that'll give solid 1440p performance and enough horsepower to dip your toes into some 4K gaming. This is the cheapest we've seen in over a year, although it's still more than the MSRP.

You will need a pretty beefy PSU to run this power-hungry GPU: one capable of delivering at least 850W is a safe bet. If you don't already have one of those, consider that added expense before buying this card.

Prices for graphics cards are inching closer to pre-pandemic levels every month, so the Great GPU Shortage might actually be ending. As you can imagine, stock on these bad boys runs out pretty fast, but restocks seem to happen more frequently these days than they have over the past two years.