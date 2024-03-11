Edit video by day and blast aliens by night with this powerhouse PC

Do you know anyone who only uses their PC for one thing? They might be out there, but on any given day, you can use your PC for gaming, your day job, a side hustle, or even a personal creative project. That means you may be bouncing back and forth between recording lines for a VO project, editing an audition video, or, you know, saving the universe.

This is why having a computer like the Voyager II Elite from Starforge Systems is so vital. It's a powerhouse build that provides a boost to whatever you may be working on, from 4K video editing to 4X civilization building. It hits the standard for high-end gaming PCs and then some.

(Image credit: Starforge Systems)

The Guts

This computer is able to run most anything you throw at it. Under the hood, it boasts an Intel Core i9-14900K CPU with a Deepcool LS720 360mm AIO Liquid Cooler to make sure it's running at optimal speeds. Intel has a history of delivering exceptional performance, and this CPU is the perfect example of that.

As a do-it-all computer for a content creator, the Voyager II Elite's CPU is likely the king of the castle, but this computer is full of parts that are going to make your life easier. It comes with 64GB of RAM, 4TB of hard-drive space over two NVME drives, and a GeForce RTX™ 4090 24GB graphics card. With that, you can install most games with confidence and be sure your video projects won't take all day long to export.

(Image credit: Starforge Systems)

The Glory

One of the problems with ordering a pre-built PC is that they don't tend to have a lot of options for customization. You want to save yourself the time? You get what you get. But that's not so with the Voyager II Elite. It can be built with custom cases and plate lights to highlight your aesthetic desires. This computer comes default with both the Starforge Systems branded platelight panel and the Planetary platelight panel, but you've got a ton of other customization options.

The cases range from an ornate golden dragon to adorable rubber ducks. The platelights can be neon cityscapes or a samurai silhouetted in a red sunset. The choice is yours depending on your vibe.

(Image credit: Starforge Systems)

The Goal

If you've read this far, chances are you aren't considering this PC just as your next gaming machine. You want a tool that you'll be able to rely on to help you succeed in your creative endeavours, relax in your leisure time, and focus when you sit down in front of it every day.