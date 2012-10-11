COD: Modern Warfare 3 Final Assault DLC hits Steam

Modern Warfare 3's final DLC pack, the appropriately named Final Assault, has successfully infiltrated Steam , around a month after being released for the Xbox 360. The game's fourth expansion contains five maps: Decommission, Off Shore, Gulch, Boardwalk and Parish. The first is rather excitingly described as a "graveyard of rotting ocean liners", the second is another oil rig, and the third is a Wild West ghost town. Boardwalk and Parish, meanwhile, consist of a seaside arcade, and a bombed-out New Orleans parish. Something for everyone, then. To prepare for the belated release, Infinity Ward have released an update for the game, the details of which lie below.

In addition to the obvious support for Final Assault, you can expect "significantly reduced lag spikes" when someone joins a match in progress, "more matchmaking/performance telemetry to allow us to optimize our backend servers", and "new networking code improvements" when you launch the game. So it's not the most exciting patch in the world - but it sounds like the game will run smoother as a result.