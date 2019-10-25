These Call of Duty: Modern Warfare killstreaks will help you dominate the battlefield

What are the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare killstreaks? The new Modern Warfare brings back various multiplayer mechanics that veterans of the series know and love. One of the standouts is killstreaks: with a succession of kills without dying, you're rewarded with radars, airstrikes, and more to turn a few kills into dozens.
Along with some all-time favourites, there are new additions being added to the roster, including the controversial white phosphorus and a suit that looks like a power armor from Fallout. Reaching the required body count is challenging, but the rewards are worth the effort. The UAV and Counter UAV, for example, are essential, and calling in armor can turn the tide of an even deathmatch. I recommend you pay attention to your options and plan accordingly before heading into multiplayer. Here are all the killstreak rewards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.
All Call of Duty: Modern Warfare killstreak rewards
3 kills
- Personal Radar: Escort drone that enables the radar for the owner, and pings nearby enemies.
4 kills
- Counter UAV: A drone that constantly emits a scrambling signal, disabling enemy mini maps and incrementally disrupting their senses the close they get to it.
- UAV: UAV recon ship that enables the map for all allies, and reveals enemy locations.
- Care Package: Call in a random killstreak care package for your location.
5 kills
- Cluster strike: Signal for a number of cluster mortars to hit the designated location.
- Cruise Missile: Control a long-range cruise missile with boost capabilities.
- Precision Airstrike: Call in twin jets for a precision strike along the best available path.
7 kills
- Wheelson: Remote controlled UGV with a powerful airburst turret.
- Infantry Assault Vehicle: A manned light infantry vehicle with a .50 cal machine gun on top.
8 kills
- Emergency Airdrop: Call in 3 random killstreak care packages for your location.
- Vtol Jet: Releases an initial missile barrage before guarding a location of the player’s choice.
10 kills
- Chopper Gunner: Control an assault chopper armed with a turret and air to land missiles.
- White Phosphorus: Cover the battlefield with white smoke flare canisters that will disorient the enemy, and burn any that wander too close.
11 kills
- Support Helo: Call in a heavy assault helo with twin turrets to patrol the map.
12 kills
- Gunship: Heavy assault gunship with three types of armaments.
- Advanced UAV: Orbital UAV that reveals the enemy's direction on the mini-map.
18 kills
- Juggernaut: Call in a care package that contains the Juggernaut assault gear.