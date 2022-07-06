The best loadouts and class setups for Warzone Season 4

Warzone Season 4: Mercenaries of Fortune has had a great first couple of weeks since its debut on June 22nd. Whether you're a rookie or a seasoned veteran strutting the revamped streets of Rebirth, there are few things more important than carrying the right weaponry to give you the best shot at becoming the last man standing.

To make it easier for you, I've put together a list including some of the best guns available to find one that fits your playstyle best, as well as the best perks. So, let's take a tour through some of the best loadouts for Warzone Season 4: Mercenaries of Fortune.

Best Warzone loadout: The meta setups for season 4

S-Tier

MP40

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Krausnick 317MM 04B

Krausnick 317MM 04B Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding

Krausnick 33M Folding Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 9mm 64 Round Drums

9mm 64 Round Drums Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Perk 1: Brace

Brace Perk 2: Fully Loaded

The Maschinenpistole 40 or MP-40, has been a go-to weapon for as many seasons as I can remember, even before the farewell of Verdansk. It's been one of my favourite SMGs as it combines an elite fire rate and great damage output with enough agility to be used by a run & gun player which is very helpful in the final stages of a match.

PPSh-41

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Empress 140mm Rapid

Empress 140mm Rapid Optic: Nydar Model 47

Nydar Model 47 Stock: Kovalevskaya Skeletal

Kovalevskaya Skeletal Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags

7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags Ammunition: FMJ Rounds

FMJ Rounds Rear Grip: Fabric Rear Grip

Fabric Rear Grip Perk 1: Steady

Steady Perk 2: Quick

The PPSh-41 has shown amazing potential to escalate after a consistent performance throughout seasons 2 and 3 which granted its entrance to gun-lympus. This extremely fast SMG is probably one of the most dominant weapons in short distances and has improved its reliability in the midrange which brought it closer to competing with the MP-40, nonetheless, its fire rate continues to be a beaut to handle.

A-Tier

(Image credit: Activision)

Cooper Carbine

Optic: M38/Slate 2.5x Custom

M38/Slate 2.5x Custom Stock: Cooper Custom Padded

Cooper Custom Padded Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags

.30 Carbine 45 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Perk: Vital

Vital Perk 2: Fully Loaded

The Cooper Carbine happens to be just a hair below the aforementioned weapons which makes it perfect to lead the charge in this section. If mid-distance weaponry is your thing you can’t go wrong with a meta gun like the Cooper Carbine which functions in a really versatile way compared to other ARs. Holding its own in close-up situations and also being capable of finishing off enemies in close quarters, the Cooper Carbine is a very fun gun to use.

Armaguerra 43

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Botti 570mm Precisione

Botti 570mm Precisione Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Imerito TA Skeletal

Imerito TA Skeletal Underbarrel: SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Magazine: 8mm Kurz 72 Round Mags

8mm Kurz 72 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Perk 1: Vital

Vital Perk 2: Quick

The Armaguerra 43 has risen through the ranks as yet another submachine gun that has shown a great balance between a happy trigger gun with reliability and nice firepower. Although it doesn’t reach the fire rate of the PPSh-41 or the overall performance of the MP-40, it is definitely a gun to watch out for during the rest of season 4 as it does possess the potential to become a player favourite in the near future, especially with the buffs it recently received.

B-Tier

(Image credit: Activision)

Kar98k (VG)

Muzzle: L Brake

L Brake Barrel: Krausnick 560mm Rapid

Krausnick 560mm Rapid Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Short Stock

Short Stock Underbarrel: GF-59 Flashlight

GF-59 Flashlight Magazine: Default

Default Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Perk: Fleet

Fleet Perk 2: Fully Loaded

The Kar98k was sadly nerfed at the beginning of Season 3. It was the perfect long-range complement of the meta weapons and you could easily cruise through the early stages of a match if you dominated this sniper rifle. It is still a nice complement if you are more of a steady player who barely moves after looting, but due to the ADS speed decreases and the one-shot potential being taken away, I can't rank this weapon higher than the B-tier for now.

Bren

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Queen's 705mm Royal

Queen's 705mm Royal Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Hockenson SP2B

Hockenson SP2B Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

m1941 Hand Stop Magazine: .50 BMG 50 Round Mags

.50 BMG 50 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Speaking of complements, the Bren is probably one the best mid-to-long distance guns within the game but it lacks agility and versatility to be ranked above the B-tier. This LMG offers us superb firepower and great recoil control that will allow us to take down enemies quickly from at least 50 metres, which comes in handy when you find yourself in wider, more open areas like the Beachhead or the Resort. Just like the Kar98k, I'd only use the Bren combined with another meta weapon by using the Overkill perk, allowing you to use two primary weapons in your loadout.

Perks

(Image credit: Activision)

If having insider information about the best weapons in the game isn't enough, here are the best perks available in the game to give you a head start in every match.



E.O.D

E.O.D reduces the damage you take from non-killstreak explosives and fire, making it a popular choice for most loadouts. There are other options, but for the most part, you’ll have your life saved by this perk whenever you step on a Proximity Mine or come across a C4 explosive.

Double-Time

Double-Time is a perk that will allow you to move faster around the tropical island regardless of whether you are rushing to a spot or simply running for your life. If you are more of a Rebirth player, it will also come in handy as the run & gun style is very effective.

Overkill

As I already mentioned, if you want to run two primary weapons in your loadout, you need the Overkill perk. Pretty straightforward stuff.

Lethal and tactical

(Image credit: Raven Software)

Lethal: Thermite/C4/Molotov

Thermite is currently the meta choice, and it's easy to understand why. It's perfect for finishing off injured opponents quickly. If you're not a fan, C4 is a good alternative. This explosive can also be tossed on roofs to take out multiple squad members at once.

That said, I often prefer using a Semtex as it's easier to throw it at moving targets. Seeing as there are so many Vanguard exclusive playlists, I've also included the Molotov bomb instead which comes in handy when used as a distraction.

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor/Stun Grenades/Stim Shot

Caldera is a large map, and even when you're skulking around it can be very difficult to locate your enemies. Sniffing out the competition is much easier with the help of the Heartbeat Sensor, which also happens to be the best Tactical in Warzone. Just remember: enemies with Ghost won’t show up, so keep an ear out for footsteps, too.

Stun Grenades are a bit more of a tricksy choice and are absolutely amazing for when you know someone's lurking in a room. Just chuck a stunner and the enemy won't be able to land a shot before you've downed them. Just remember—you only get a maximum of two, so make them count.

Last but definitely not least, the Stim shot is a great alternative for Vanguard-only playlists and it will give you a boost on your movement speed and health to rush a building with confidence or escape from the crossfire with a better chance of survival.

It is also important to be noted the introduction to the game of the Sequencer Grenade as tactical equipment, although I technically shouldn't include it here just yet because it is only available through the Black Market supply run contract. Once you can equip it in our loadouts I'm almost certain that it'll become a firm favourite.