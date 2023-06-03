Beloved Twitch streamer Puppers dies at 32

"Forever in our hearts, eternally comfy," reads a memorial tweet for Puppers, also known as Max, a popular Dead by Daylight streamer who died this week at age 32. In 2020, Max was diagnosed with terminal ALS, an incurable nervous system disease.

The tweet, which references Max's warm appeals to "stay comfy," came from Light in the Fog, a Dead by Daylight fundraiser tournament series that collected $270,000 for his treatment in 2021 and 2022. The events were organized by Sunshine, Eshleee, and Silver, three long-distance friends who relocated to help care for Max following his diagnosis.

"Being his caregiver as he fought this absolutely awful disease was the biggest test and the biggest joy of my life," Sunshine told the BBC .

Max first started streaming on Twitch precursor Justin.tv in 2011, according to the Light in the Fog website, and played League of Legends and various horror games before discovering Dead by Daylight after its release in 2016.

"As viewership in his channel skyrocketed, Max became known for his Dead by Daylight inspired cosplays, his in-game skits, and his interactive chat experience," reads the bio. Max's Twitch account has more than 200,000 followers.

According to a GoFundMe page set up to help Max's family with funeral expenses, his health rapidly declined on May 25 after he "suddenly developed difficulty breathing" and chose at that time to "forego further interventions to prolong his care."

Funds not used for Max's funeral arrangements and final expenses will be used by Sunshine, Eshleee, and Silver to return to their home states, reads the fundraiser page.

"Thank you for finding a home in The Fog. Your joy and love made it a better place, and it was an honor to be comfy with you," wrote Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive on Twitter. "Puppers was, and always will be, one of the brightest lights in The Fog. Everyone that light touched is forever changed by having known him."

"Puppers/Max loved you all so very much!" reads a tweet posted to the streamer's account today. "Thank you for all of the love and support throughout his career—making you all happy is truly what he lived for 💙"

Hundreds of fans have responded with memorials of their own.