Battlefield 3 game modes detailed, hardcore mode will return

A post on the Battlefield 3 blog gives us a run down of Battlefield 3 's five game modes. Each mode will be playable on tweaked versions of each of Battlefield 3's nine maps. Favourites like Conquest and Rush mode make a return, with a few key tweaks, and there will be a selection of deathmatch modes designed to encourage teamwork and offer faster, smaller skirmishes. Read on for a complete run down, and find out why it will be harder than ever to take down those pesky M-Com stations.

Rush



Players: 24/32 (Console/PC)



Focus: Objective Based All-out Warfare



Goal: Attack/defend M-COM stations



Winning the game: Destroy all M-COM stations/Deplete the attacker's tickets (Attackers/Defenders)



The best thing to come out of Bad Company, Rush mode has attackers trying to arm explosive M-Com stations in order to move on to the next phase of the map, eventually pushing defenders back to their final base for a heroic last stand.

Rush has been tweaked in a few important ways for Battlefield 3. Attackers will no longer be able to destroy M-Com stations by bringing down the building their housed in. In Bad Company 2 attackers could park a couple of tanks on a ridge and shell M-Com stations from afar. In Battlefield 3, you'll have to walk up and arm one to take it out.

Also, the M-Com stations' destruct sequences will now pause if a defender starts defusing them, removing an annoying situation where you'd dodge sniper fire, make it to the station and start repairs, only to have the thing blow up in your face. Once the M-Com is armed, even if the attackers run out of respawn tickets, the match will continue until the station is disarmed or explodes.

As with Bad Company, the vehicle selection for Rush games will depend on the map you're playing. Expect the full selection of jets and choppers on huge maps like Caspian Border.

Squad Rush



Players: 8 (4 vs. 4)



Focus: Squad Based Infantry Combat



Goal: Attack/defend M-COM stations



Winning the game: Destroy all M-COM stations/Deplete the attacker's tickets (Attackers/Defenders)



The smallest and most focused of Battlefield 3's game modes will bit one squad against another in tight battles to destroy the M-Com stations (because all M-Com stations must DIE). It's easy to imagine this becoming a favourite among Battlefield's elite players. The elimination of just one member of a defending team will make spreading themselves between M-Com stations that much more difficult.

Conquest



Players: 24/32 or 64 (Console/PC)



Focus: Objective Based All-out Warfare



Goal: Capture and Hold Flags



Winning the game: Deplete opposing team's tickets



Conquest is a Battlefield classic, and of course it's returning for Battlefield 3. On PC, Conquest matches can contain as many as 64 players at a time, making Conquest the place to go for a truly epic scrap. DICE recommend Conquest as the best mode for "all out vehicle warfare." The rules are familiar. Securing the lion's share of bases scattered about the map will drain the opposing team's respawn tickets. When one team runs out, the other team wins.

Team Deathmatch



Players: 24 (12 vs. 12)



Focus: Team Based Infantry Combat



Goal: Eliminate a set number of enemy combatants



Winning the game: The team that reaches the set kill number first is declared the winner



The self explanatory Team Deathmatch mode will be the mode to choose if you want a quick 15 minute fight. The 24 player battles will take place on smaller versions of the nine main maps, and there will be no vehicles at all. DICE recommend team deathmatch as a good way to discover the strengths and weaknesses of each of the four classes.

Squad Deathmatch



Players: 16 (4 squads of 4)



Focus: Squad Based Infantry Combat



Goal: Eliminate a set number of enemy combatants



Winning the game: The squad that reaches the set kill number first is declared the winner



Each team will have access to Infantry Fighting Vehicles



For more organised players after a quick skirmish, there's Squad Deathmatch mode. The number of players on the map may be smaller, but each will have access to Infantry Fighting Vehicles, which are essentially small tanks with an ant-infantry weapon mounted on top. Expect fights to revolve around the life and death of these vehicles. Deft Engineer work on both sides will be needed to keep the vehicle alive in the face of organised rocket fire.

DICE also mention that every map and mode will be playable in hardcore mode. This removes most of the UI and reduces the health of all players. Bad Company 2 is a more dangerous and difficult game with hardcore mode enabled, but rewards organised squads who co-ordinate to storm objectives, letting them wipe out buildings in seconds to snatch control points and arm M-Com stations. There will also be an Infantry Only option, which could mean a long walk on some of Battlefield 3's largest maps.

We can't wait to test out the modes shortly. The Battlefield 3 beta release date is set for September 29. If you pre-ordered Medal of Honor, you're guaranteed a spot. Otherwise, Battlefield 3's October 25 release date is coming up fast.