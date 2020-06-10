You probably shouldn't pet the dog in the cinematic trailer for Werewolf: The Apocalypse—Earthblood

IGN's Summer of Gaming kicked off with more of an autumn feel, as we got a look at a new cinematic trailer for Werewolf: The Apocalypse—Earthblood from Cyanide Studio.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse—Earthblood is based on the role-playing game that shares the same universe as Vampire: The Masquerade (called World of Darkness).

"You are Cahal, a powerful Garou who chose to go into exile after losing control of his destructive rage. You can transform into a wolf and a Crinos, a huge ferocious beast. You must master the three forms and powers of human, wolf and Crinos to punish those who defile Gaia, Mother Earth. But your worst enemy is yourself: if you don't contain your rage, it can destroy you once again..." reads the game's Epic Store page.

The cinematic trailer didn't reveal a release date, however. We'll learn more about Werewolf: The Apocalypse—Earthblood later this summer.