Viscera Cleanup Detail: Shadow Warrior lets you clean up your own mess

Okay, this is weird. In playing The Stanley Parable's demo , I seem to have been transported to an alternate universe where daft things just happen. Not that I'm complaining. It's much better than the reality I came from. Everyone there took things far too seriously. Not like here, where the makers of old-school remake Shadow Warrior can team up with the makers of janitorial sim Viscera Cleanup Detail to create a free DLC update that lets you clean up after a particularly messy katana battle.

"Introducing Viscera Cleanup Detail: Shadow Warrior, a unique crossover mini-game that combines the worlds of Viscera Cleanup Detail and Shadow Warrior," announces the updates description. "Step into the rubber soled shoes of the hapless janitor tasked with cleaning up Lo Wang's mess after a devastating katana battle in the collector's temple from Shadow Warrior. Mop up pools of blood, dispose of body parts, and get the collector's gallery of antiques in tip top shape as quick as possible!"

Viscera Cleanup Detail: Shadow Warrior is available for free to anyone who bought Shadow Warrior from Steam, GOG, or direct through the developer's Humble Store .