Two new Overwatch skins were just revealed at OWL Grand Finals

Two new Overwatch skins were revealed during the Overwatch League Grand Finals at Barclay's Center this afternoon. Several heroes will be getting skins to commemorate the upcoming Overwatch League All Star Weekend, and folks tuning into the Grand Finals were given a sneak peek.

The two skins, for Genji and Tracer, are meant to correspond to the Atlantic and Pacific divisions of Overwatch League. If you need a refresher, here's the lineups for the two All Star teams:

Representing the Atlantic Division:

Seong-Hyun “Jjonak” Bang, New York Excelsior, Support

Jong-Ryeol “Saebyeolbe” Park, New York Excelsior, Offense

Do-Hyeon “Pine” Kim, New York Excelsior, Flex

Yeon-Jun “Ark” Hong, New York Excelsior, Support

Jae-Hyeok “Carpe” Lee, Philadelphia Fusion, Offense

Jae-Hui “Gesture” Hong, London Spitfire, Tank

Standing for the Pacific Division: