Update: The Witcher 3: Game of the Year Edition confirmed

Update: Speaking to Eurogamer, CD Projekt Red's Konrad Tomaszkiewicz has confirmed the existence of The Witcher 3's Game of the Year Edition.

"With all the free DLC and updates the game received so far, including significant changes to the game's interface and mechanics, many gamers have asked us if we're working on some sort of a Game of the Year Edition. I'm happy to confirm—yes, plans are in motion to release such an edition. We'll release more details, including the release date, in the future. In the meantime, I'd like to thank every fan of the game for their support—you're really amazing!"

Original: Here's an unsurprising but welcome development: a listing for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition has been spotted on the website of Unterhaltungssoftware Selbstkontrolle—the German ratings agency.

Given the marvellous record ratings sites have for leaking new editions of existing games (Bioshock: The Collection was most recently confirmed) and CD Projekt's propensity for releasing 'Enhanced Editions', I'd say this one's true.

Rather than an Enhanced Edition, however, I'd expect a straightforward collection of The Witcher 3 and its two expansions. CDPR has already slain rumours of an Enhanced Edition, and let's face it, it's spent the past year enhancing.

Eurogamer is reporting that we should expect the new edition on August 26.