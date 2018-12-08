The Walking Dead: The Final Season continues in January

The next episode of The Walking Dead: The Final Season will be out on January 19, Skybound Games announced at today's Kinda Funny Games Showcase. You can watch a trailer for episode three, called Broken Toys, above.

The developer picked up the rights to the game following the majority studio closure of Telltale Games in September. Telltale closed for good last month—but a team of around 40 of its developers, known as the Still Not Bitten team, have been helping Skybound finish off The Final Season.

Skybound Games is part of Robert Kirkman's Skybound Entertainment. Kirkman was the creator of the original Walking Dead comics.

A fourth and final episode is due out at a later date. What would you like to see from episode three?