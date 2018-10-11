The next Cities: Skylines expansion puts the focus on Industries

The most excellent city management sim Cities: Skylines is getting a new industrial update later this month called, appropriately, Industries. Paradox Interactive described it as one of the game's "most in-depth expansions," with five new maps, new buildings, policies, city services, and more.

The expansion will enable players to define a specific industrial area in the city and then place specialized buildings that will process natural resources—farming, forest, ore, and oil—into finished products. Traffic and logistics will have to be managed via the new Cargo Services option, which includes a cargo airport, mail delivery and collection services will boost your citizens' well-being, and new Industry and City-wide policies will cover Workers' Rights, Sorting, Tolls, Wi-Fi, Logistics, Work Safety, and Automation.

"With this expansion, players can make more meaningful choices in their cities’ industry by managing their production chains from grain to bread," Paradox Interactive product manager Sandra Neudinger said. "The players have been asking for an industrial expansion for a while, so we’re excited to finally offer a full featured approach."

The release of the Industries expansion will be accompanied by a free content update that will add a "far out" new radio station, Synthetic Dawn Radio, plus toll booths, historical site designations, and the ability to create custom lists for citizens, districts, and spawned buildings. It's set to come out on October 23, and will set you back $15.