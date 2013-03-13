Popular

Animated Heart of the Swarm intro shows adorable Zerg who just want to lick you

By

StarCraft II Heart of the Swarm intro

Humanity's unspeakable doom never looked so cute. StarCraft II: Heart of the Swarm burst out of its cocoon yesterday, and its intro cinematic continues a Blizzard tradition of setting the scene with gorgeous animations. CarbotAnimations ' skillful hand-drawn replication of the intro's Zerg-on-Terran assault isn't as shiny, but if the derp-faced aliens and pudgy marines don't earn at least one giggle, then the Zergling vanquishing a soldier with a barrage of licks ought to. Now I'll feel bad whenever I blow up a Zerg base—all they wanted was cuddles.

You can find the rest of CarbotAnimations' shorts on YouTube .

