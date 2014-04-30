Serious Sam Classics: Revolution blasts onto Steam Early Access

You can't keep a serious man down. You can try: firing out jokes at his ears, hoping he'll crease up in diaphragmatic agony. It won't work, as he's simply too serious. For Serious Sam, it's an understandable affectation—likely cultivated from the mass culling of headless bomb-men. And so, rather than leave him to his own devices, a group of fans have gone about retooling his first two adventures. Serious Sam Classics: Revolution is the result, giving Sam advanced graphics shader support, 64-bit compatibility and full Steamworks integration. The game is now available on Steam Early Access, and is free to all owners of both classic games.

"This early access version of the game will give you the game on the improved engine: The First Encounter, The Second Encounter, and a limited number of new versus and survival levels," write the developers on the Early Access page. It's a slightly odd situation given that both games were remastered in the Serious Sam HD releases, but seems like a nice version for fans of the original style.

But if both First and Second encounters are accounted for, why is the game on Early Access. Aside from the bug potential, the developers are also planning the following additional features:



A brand new campaign with new and exciting enemies, environments and a special ending boss!

The beloved Plasmagun and Minelayer from the Warped mod!

Even more new and refined gamemodes!

Even moooooore achievements, and icons for them!

A fully featured scripting engine for advanced mod creation!

More OpenGL shader integration like post processing and more!

More versus maps and fixes to the current ones based on user feedback!

For modders, we'll be adding a set of tutorial maps to showcase the new features we've added to the engine!

Steam Trading Cards!

Serious Sam Classics: Revolution is available now, and free to owners of Serious Sam Classic: The First Encounter and Serious Sam Classic: The Second Encounter.