Sabotage your friends, and probably yourself, in Ultimate Chicken Horse

PAX South was a great PAX for party games. Invisigun Heroes, Western Press, and most recently Ultimate Chicken Horse are some of the most promising local multiplayer games I've tried since the likes of Towerfall and Duck Game. In Ultimate Chicken Horse, you build levels with your friends, trying to make them just hard enough that you can beat them but they can't. Watch the video above to see how it works, and expect Ultimate Chicken Horse to release in March.