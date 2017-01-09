Razer's show-stealing prototypes stolen from CES

Razer is known for bringing ambitious prototype products to CES and this year's convention was no exception. It trotted out Project Ariana, a smart projector that taps into the company's Chroma lighting for a more immersive gaming experience, and Project Valerie, an awesome triple-screen laptop. Like several of Razer's past concepts, these might never see the light of day. Apparently a brazen thief (or thieves) didn't want to take that chance and managed to steal two unspecified prototypes from Razer's booth. (UPDATE: Razer confirmed that thieves did in fact steal two of its Project Valerie laptops and is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.)

Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan confirmed the theft in a Facebook post in which he asks for anyone with information about the theft to get in touch with him. Here is his full statement:

"I've just been informed that two of our prototypes were stolen from our booth at CES today.

We have filed the necessary reports and are currently working with the show management as well as law enforcement to address this issue.

At Razer, we play hard and we play fair. Our teams worked months on end to conceptualize and develop these units and we pride ourselves in pushing the envelope to deliver the latest and greatest.

We treat theft/larceny, and if relevant to this case, industrial espionage, very seriously – it is cheating, and cheating doesn’t sit well with us. Penalties for such crimes are grievous and anyone who would do this clearly isn’t very smart.

If you were at the show and/or if you can provide us any information, please do reach out to us at legal@razerzone.com—all information provided will be kept in the strictest of confidence."

It is not clear when exactly the theft occurred, though given the timing of Tan's post, it likely happened near or at the end of the convention when Razer was packing things up (speculation on our part). Razer initially was also mum on what exactly was stolen. We originally noted that thieves swiped two of Razer's prototype laptops, based on information that was posted at CNET. Razer then reached out and asked us to refer to the stolen goods simply as "prototypes" until it could prepare a statement. We now have that statement, which confirms that it was the laptops that were stolen all along. Here it is in full:

"This note is to confirm that two Razer Project Valerie laptop prototypes were stolen from the Razer booth at CES. The product was taken from the Razer press room at approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2017. A $25,000 reward is being offered for original information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of a criminal suspect. Razer, in its sole discretion, will decide who is entitled to a reward and in what amount. Razer may pay only a portion of the maximum reward offered. The decision will be based primarily upon law enforcement's evaluation of the value of the information provided. When there are multiple claimants, the reward will be shared in amounts determined by Razer. Razer associates are not eligible for the reward. This reward offer is good for one year from the date it is first offered, unless extended by Razer. Information about the theft can be sent to legal@razerzone.com. Razer will not publicly disclose material that it receives or details about respondents, except to those persons with whom Razer is directly working to resolve this matter or as may be required by law."

Apparently this is not the first time someone has stolen prototypes from Razer. According to CNET, thieves broke into Razer's offices in 2001 and swiped a pair of laptops, both prototypes of the eventual Razer Blade.