Psychonauts, Gone Home and Titan Souls among free games for Twitch Prime subscribers in May

Twitch has revealed the line-up of games that subscribers to its Prime service can expect to receive next month, and it includes a few gems. Psychonauts, Gone Home and top-down boss slayer Titan Souls will be free to anyone that signs up to the service, which comes packaged with Amazon Prime membership.

Members will also get parkour game ClusterTruck, door-kicking FPS High Hell and I, Hope, an action-adventure game about a young girl battling against cancer.

If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber and you want to activate your Twitch Prime account, head over to this page. In addition to free games you'll get in-game loot and ad-free viewing on Twitch. If you hurry, you can claim this month's free games, which include Tales from the Borderlands and Tokyo 42—all you need to do is click the notification on your Twitch account to grab them. You'll be able to keep them forever, even if you unsubscribe.

Twitch Prime is a solid package, and I've got it through my Amazon Prime service for a year or so now. But if you missed the news this week, Amazon is raising the price of Prime in the US on May 11, from $99 to $119. The 20% hike might make some people think twice about renewing, I think.